Another quarter of pain ahead for FMCG, indicate biggies HUL, ITC

Non-durables companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ITC Ltd expect inflation to disrupt business for another quarter unless the monsoon revives the rural economy and spurs consumption. Top executives of both companies recently indicated that while the prices of some inputs have eased in June, those of several others remained elevated and were even at 10-year highs.

“There are some early signs of moderation but the situation is dynamic and we need to monitor it,” ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri said while addressing a virtual press conference last week after announcing the results for the first quarter.

Puri indicated that the trajectory of cost increases is difficult to predict given the supply-side challenges and green inflation as agri-commodities are being diverted for biofuel.

“I sense that there will be some moderation as the signs show but inflation will remain at an elevated level as compared to the past,” he added.

HUL, another fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, also expects inflation to persist for at least another quarter. According to the company’s management, the commodity markets have inflated further sequentially in the June quarter and prices of most commodities are at very high levels.

“While the correction in some commodities like palm oil happened in the end weeks of June, we had already secured our inventory and incurred high costs on it,” said Ritesh Tiwari, executive director of finance and chief financial officer, HUL.

“Due to consumption of this inventory (in Q2) and many other commodities like crude oil, caustic soda and plastics, whose prices remain elevated, our September quarter net material inflation will be higher than June quarter,” he added.

The price of crude oil, according to HUL, was up 60 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the June quarter, while caustic soda was 125 percent costlier. The prices of two other key commodities—palm oil and polyethylene—were up 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively, y-o-y in the June quarter.

Margins to remain impacted

Given the challenges the inflationary trend pose, margins of these companies will remain under pressure in the coming quarters, indicated HUL and analysts. FMCG companies for several quarters now have been struggling with dented margins as inflation kicked up costs but a tepid demand scenario made it difficult to pass on the increase to consumers. HUL’s gross margins and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins for the quarter gone by were down by 327 basis points and 110 basis points, respectively. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“In the June quarter, the net material inflation was about 20 percent of our total cost. In the September quarter, the impact on the books would be based on the inventory that we have booked already and if the prices taper down going ahead, then we will see an impact coming in our books from the December quarter onwards,” Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL, said last week.

HUL’s top management has indicated that the second quarter will see more inflation than the first quarter and margins will remain under pressure and softening of some commodity prices will positively impact sequential margins from the third quarter onwards.

Eye on the monsoon

FMCG companies are now relying on a good monsoon now, which they hope will revive the rural economy, a big catchment area for these firms. Demand has been tepid for several quarters cityside as well.

The annual rainfall season, however, so far has remained below expectations in some parts. “There are still pockets of the country, especially, the central belt, where the monsoon has not been good so far. But if it covers up, going ahead then it will be one good factor,” said Mehta.

According to data from analytics firm Nielsen, sales volumes of the FMCG segment fell 5 percent in the quarter gone by. While value growth came in at 7 percent for the first quarter of FY23, it was, however, mostly price-led. While the urban segment is faring slightly better than rural India, indicated an industry executive, when seen over a three-year period, the volume growth of both segments has been flat.

Government initiatives such as fertiliser subsidy should also benefit the economy and help the country out of this crisis, said HUL’s Mehta.

On his part, Puri of ITC indicated that better realisations by farmers can help revive the economy.