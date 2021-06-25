MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Anjali Sud interview | From daughter of Indian immigrants to CEO who transformed Vimeo

It's rare to see a female CEO ring the Nasdaq stock opening market bell. It's rarer still when she is of Indian origin and does it minutes after cradling a 2.5 year old baby in her arms. So it wasn't surprising when Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud's picture with her son, moments before she took the video software & marketing platform public, went viral last month. Sud, who took charge as CEO in 2017, spoke to Moneycontrol via Zoom from New York, on how her Indian roots influenced her leadership, if Vimeo will ever look at audio solutions, her plans to expand in India and how she strikes a fine balance as CEO and mom.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.