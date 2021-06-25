business Anjali Sud interview | From daughter of Indian immigrants to CEO who transformed Vimeo It's rare to see a female CEO ring the Nasdaq stock opening market bell. It's rarer still when she is of Indian origin and does it minutes after cradling a 2.5 year old baby in her arms. So it wasn't surprising when Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud's picture with her son, moments before she took the video software & marketing platform public, went viral last month. Sud, who took charge as CEO in 2017, spoke to Moneycontrol via Zoom from New York, on how her Indian roots influenced her leadership, if Vimeo will ever look at audio solutions, her plans to expand in India and how she strikes a fine balance as CEO and mom.