you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anita Goyal and Kevin Knight: Meet the outgoing directors of Jet Airways

After weeks of speculations over the future course of Jet Airways, the airline's board has approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife and director Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board of the ailing airline, along with one nominee of Etihad Airways, Kevin Knight.

Anita has been with the company since inception in 1993 and has performed various roles for the company, including taking charge as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 1998 to 2004. She was appointed as the Executive Vice President of the same division in 2005 and became the Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning in August 2007. She then held that position till she was appointed Non-executive Director of the company.

Also Read: Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board, ceases to be Chairman 

Knight, also a director of the airline, came on board as a Group Chief Strategy and Planning Officer in March 2011. He has been in the aviation industry for over 30 years, with various roles in business development and operations department. He was with United Airlines for 17 years where he was the Senior Vice President in the last five years, before joining Etihad.

He was responsible for fleet planning, international affairs of the carrier, overall corporate strategy and development of the Etihad Aviation Group.

He studied business administration from Westminster College, Utah and has an MBA from the University of Utah.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal

