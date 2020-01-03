App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anil Agarwal's father Dwarka Prasad Agarwal no more, Vedanta founder 'shocked'

The father died in Mumbai on January 2 afternoon; his last rites are scheduled for January 3.

Vedanta Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal's father Dwarka Prasad Agarwal is no more. He was 87.

"Deeply shocked & saddened by the passing away of my beloved father, Sri Dwarka Prasad Agarwal. An irreplaceable loss to me and my family," Agarwal tweeted.

For the last three decades, senior Agarwal was associated with Vedanta Foundation - the philanthropic arm of the Vedanta Group. During the initial years, he made aluminum conductors in Patna where his son grew up.

The father died in Mumbai on January 2 afternoon; his last rites are scheduled for January 3.

Anil Agarwal, who was in London when his father passed away, is flying to India.

Sources close to the family said senior Agarwal led a very active life and did a lot of charity and philanthropy work. He led a very active social life, looking after educational institutes run by Vedanta Foundation. Sources said he had no major ailment and old age was perhaps the reason for his death.

He regularly attended office and monitored Vedanta Foundation's work.

"Babuji had always been my guiding light, not a day went by when I didn't speak to him, seek his guidance & blessings," Anil Agrawal tweeted. "He touched and inspired many lives with his selfless work for communities. He will always remain with us and bless us as we try and follow his path."

Anil Agarwal, who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, was ranked 38th richest Indian on the Forbes rich list in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Vedanta

