Anil Agarwal defends Vedanta Resources' plan to sell its global zinc assets

Moneycontrol News
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Resources, has defended the company's plan to sell its global zinc assets and urged the Indian government to divest its stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on March 3, Agarwal warned that HZL's prospects would suffer without the deal and stated that he would not consider finding another buyer for Vedanta's international zinc assets.

He also expressed confidence in the company's ability to make bond payments, citing its strong internal accruals.

This comes after the government decided to oppose Vedanta's bid to sell its international zinc operation to HZL for a cash consideration of $2.98 billion. The government is a minority shareholder in HZL, holding close to a 30 percent stake.