And, the winner is Vistara!

After a disastrous 2020, ridden with lockdowns, there was some hope for the aviation sector in 2021. But 2021 was full of extremes. First, there was the deadly second wave of COVID-19, and, then, a dream recovery in a span of a few months.

As the year ended, the domestic industry fared much better than last year. There were 30.92 percent more departures, airlines carried 30.79 percent more passengers and flew 35.63 percent more capacity by Available Seat Kilometres (ASK). Still, the numbers were 42 percent lower in terms of passengers, 32.9 percent lower in terms of departures, and 29 percent lower in terms of capacity by ASK, compared to 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

Typically, numbers are benchmarked against the previous year. However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the benchmark has been against the previous year and also the one before that. Since the previous year was the worst-ever, a comparison with the pre-pandemic times is called for. Hence, this new form of comparison.

While the market shrinks and expands and the capacity deployed dictates market share, benchmarking the growth (or degrowth) against yourself gives a clear picture of how airlines have handled the pandemic.

Every airline, except AirIndia Express and SpiceJet, added capacity by departures and ASK, but none could add as many passengers as capacity.

Vistara: winner all the day

Vistara, the TATA - SIA group joint venture, has been the winner in the previous year. The airline added 59 percent more flights in 2021 over 2020 and deployed 64 percent more capacity by ASKs in the same period. It also came very close to its pre-pandemic performance with departures being just 5.17 percent shy of 2019 and ASKs being just over a percent lower than during 2019.

However, the airline has not been able to attract as many passengers. The airline carried 55 percent additional passengers in 2021 than in 2020. When compared to 2019, while its departures and ASKs are nearly the same, the passengers carried were 17.8 percent less. The growth in passengers over 2020 was 55 percent.

The airline had a similar performance in 2020 when it outpaced peers in terms of both capacity deployment and passenger growth. That is one of the reasons it grew 1.5 times its size. For a carrier like IndiGo, such a growth would have meant increasing about 140 aircraft a year. For Vistara, it meant additional deployment of about 15-20 aircraft.

But sister airline AirAsia India, which is smaller than Vistara, hasn't taken off during the pandemic. AirAsia India recorded a modest increase of 17.6 percent in departures over the previous year, but attracted only 12 percent more passengers. When compared to 2019, the airline lost 45 percent passengers while its departures, as well as capacity by ASK, reduced by only 28 percent! Is it an indication that the TATA group isn't focusing on the AirAsia India brand until it merges with the larger Air India group carriers?

Who was impacted the most?

There were only two airlines which reported negative growth over the last year: Air India Express, which primarily focuses on international flights, and SpiceJet.

Earlier, Air India Express had domestic flights which were more to position the flights before the international sectors. With the carrier operating primarily in the Vande Bharat Mission and air bubbles, these domestic sectors took a backseat, and that led to a drastic drop across parameters. The airline flew 78.9 percent lower than last year and 92.9 percent lower than during 2019 and ended up carrying 64.5 percent and 88.7 percent lower passengers than 2020 and 2019, respectively.

But the surprise really has been SpiceJet, which shrunk drastically. So much so that it had nearly the same departures as in 2020, even as the market grew over 35 percent and carried 6 percent lesser passengers. When compared to the pre-pandemic era, in 2021, SpiceJet carried just 41 percent passengers of what it did in 2019 -- a drop of 59 percent.

Two other carriers operated with just half the passengers they carried in 2019. Go First, which lost 51 percent passengers compared to 2019, carried 35.78 percent more in 2021 over 2020. Air India saw a drop of 50.5 percent passengers from 2019, while the growth was 36.6 percent in 2021 over the previous year.

How did the market leader perform?

IndiGo, which saw its domestic deployment cross the pre-pandemic levels (by ASKs) for a brief period, deployed 44 percent more flights this year, compared to last year. The airline is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels and is short by 19.4 percent in terms of departures and 18.7 percent in terms of ASKs.

By passenger numbers, IndiGo carried 41.1 percent more passengers than last year and is 32.3 percent short of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

Tail Note

These numbers will also have to read with profitability. With a cost base which differs from airline to airline and rules like fare-capping, which were in place for a larger part of 2021, it was a double-edged sword. While it was attractive to fly a full-service airline, compared to a low-cost one for the same fares due to fare-capping, it also made life difficult for full-service carriers since their cost of operations were higher.

Year 2022 looks like a year of shake-ups in the Indian aviation industry and the market will come out far different from what it has ever been as Air India starts its transformation. The results of transformation will not be known just yet, but the impact on the market will start, right away.