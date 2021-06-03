Analysis | Why Deposit Insurance is a ray of hope for co-op bank customers amid RBI crackdown

Reserve Bank of India (Image: Shutterstock)

The regulatory crackdown on failing co-operative banks has continued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2021, much similar to the clamp down by the central bank in the last year to clean up the crisis-ridden sector. Traditionally, these banks have suffered from poor governance, dual regulation, local political interference and corruption. The RBI is currently implementing a drive to clean up the sector by punishing the erring entities.

So far this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the permits of five co-operative banks and initiated punitive actions on several others. In majority of these cases, poor financial condition along with other rule violations such as governance issues have been cited as trigger for regulatory action.

But, at the end of the day, the RBI steps offer a rude shock to the customers of these banks, raising questions of when will the deposit amounts will be refunded.

In 2020, the RBI issued a total of 106 directives to co-operative banks either restricting their business operations or extending the period of existing directions. About 60 of them were in the second half of the year. Last year, the RBI cancelled permits of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank , CKP Co-operative Bank and the Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank of Goa.





There are attempts to convert well-run co-operative banks to small finance banks. On January 6, 2020, the RBI issued in-principle approval for Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited for transition into a small finance bank under the “Scheme on voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank into a Small Finance Bank” issued on September 27, 2018.



On April 26, the RBI said Shivalik Small Finance Bank has commenced operations as a small finance bank with effect from April 26, 2021. The Reserve Bank has issued a licence to the bank under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on the business of small finance banks in India, the RBI said. This was seen as a good model to follow since SFBs are more tightly regulated by the RBI compared with co-operative banks.





Deposit Insurance comes as a relief

The co-operative banks, whose licences were cancelled this year are Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank, United Co-operative Bank Ltd, Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd and Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank LtdExcept the United Co-operative bank, all other lenders are Maharashtra-based.

The only major relief for banks is that in most cases, under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), there is an assurance that majority of the depositors of these banks will get their full deposits back. However, that still leaves many depositors who face uncertainty on repayments. "At least there is an assurance to many depositors that their money is safe. This matters a lot for savers, especially retired people," said an official of a Maharashtra-based failed co-operative banks in Mumbai.

While all United Bank depositors will get full amount back under DICGC, 98 percent of the Bhagyodaya Bank and Shivajirao Bank depositors will receive full amounts and 99 percent in the case of Shivam Sahakari bank depositors will receive full amount. In the case of Vasantdada Sahakari Bank, more than 99 percent of depositors will receive full repayment of deposits under the scheme.

Under DICGC scheme, on liquidation, every depositor is entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount up to Rs five lakhs from the DICGC Act, 1961. But, till last year, this cover as only Rs one lakh. In February, 2020, the DICGC cover was increased to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from Rs one lakh.

DICGC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. At one lakh, the amount was too low considering many pensioners park their entire life’s savings in banks seeking the safety of bank deposits. But, the collapse of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) led the policymakers to rethink this limit.

The deposit insurance guarantee scheme was set up in 1961 to ensure depositors are guaranteed at least some amount in the event of a bank collapse. This amount was enhanced to Rs one lakh only in 1993 from Rs 30,000. The DICGC enhanced the cover to Rs one lakh per depositor in May 1993 for deposits of Commercial Banks, RRBs, Local Area Banks (LABs) and Co-operative Banks and rest of the deposit amount is forfeited in the rare event of a bank failures.