An interest payment failure triggered investigation at CG Power

A certain interest payment failure brought to the notice of the operations committee at CG Power and Industrial Solutions triggered a deeper investigation into the financial transactions of the company. The operations committee was also made aware of a letter received by CG Power from a particular financing company regarding a certain interest payment failure.

Incredibly, the operations committee was unable to trace or ascertain the financial obligation that had led to the interest payment requirement.

A stock exchange notification said that there has been a misstatement of past financial statements. This is on the basis of a report presented by an independent legal firm that conducted an investigation into this matter.

The first time that the operations committee was made aware of such unauthorised transactions was while working on one of its priority tasks of seeking refinancing of certain facilities and as a part of conducting financial analysis in this regard.

The legal firm's report has stated that the total liabilities of the company and the group may have been potentially understated by approximately Rs 1,053.54 crore and Rs 1,608.17 crore respectively as of March 31, 2018; and by Rs 601.83 crores and Rs 401.83 crores respectively as of April 1, 2017.

To ascertain and establish completeness of the liabilities, an initial exercise was conducted by making enquiries with lenders, current and past, for any additional claims. The legal firm's investigation also found that advances to related and unrelated parties of the company and the group may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore and Rs 2,806.63 crore respectively as of March 31, 2018.

The report also said that recoverability of such amounts along with any interest and other related amounts, from related and other unrelated parties, would be evaluated with appropriate legal inputs. After this, necessary actions will be instituted.