you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amul test-launches camel milk in select Gujarat markets

Sourced from the Kutch, the camel milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottles priced at Rs 50

PTI
Whatsapp

Dairy major Amul for the first time has launched camel milk in select Gujarat markets — Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and the Kutch.

Sourced from the Kutch, the camel milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottles priced at Rs 50, and needs to be refrigerated, as has a shelf life of three days, the dairy major said Tuesday.

Amul had earlier introduced a camel milk chocolate which continues to receive a good response, it said.

The company said camel milk is easy to digest and healthy with numerous benefits, like high in an insulin-like protein, making it beneficial for diabetic persons.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 07:26 pm

