Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand Amul, announced a hike in the prices of full-cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.

“Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat," news agency ANI has reported, quoting RS Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

In August also, Amul had increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. "The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold," the Anand-headquartered federation had said.

In the same month, Mother Dairy had also hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to a Crisil Ratings report released in August, the hikes in the retail milk price by Rs 2 per litre will limit the slide in profitability of the organised dairy sector to 50 basis points year-on-year this fiscal, despite a higher-than-anticipated rise in procurement prices and transport and packaging costs.

Meanwhile, on October 10, Amit Shah, while addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), said Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society, and the process has already started.

"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, and the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," he said.