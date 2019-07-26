Amrapali verdict – SC bats for home buyers, and their dream homes!

Arjun Raghavendra M

We are not a country in which courts will permit such action and permit a person to go scot-free.”

In a landmark verdict that will impact the real estate sector, the Supreme Court, on July 23, cancelled the registration under the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) and the lease deeds granted to the Amrapali Group by Noida and Greater Noida authorities (NGNA) for various projects.

This marks a resounding victory for nearly 50,000 home buyers. The top court directed the NGNA and the banks not to sell the flats of the home buyers for realisation of any dues, which shall be recovered from the sale of other properties already attached.

In what shall be a court-monitored construction, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has been appointed to complete various projects and the home buyers need to deposit amounts for the same, the disbursal of which shall be under the orders of the court.

In addition to ordering probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), various companies or directors of the Amrapali group have been asked to deposit the money received from the home buyers within 30 days.

Finally, central and state governments have been directed to ensure that similar projects in various states are completed in a time-bound manner and home buyers are not defrauded.

The Amrapali group seriously breached contractual obligations to deliver 42,000 flats within 36 months to home buyers and also failed to pay the banks and the NGNA.

This triggered a series of litigations, with the banks moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings and the home buyers approaching the National Consumer Forum. The NCLT ordering moratorium restricting any suits against one of the group companies directly impacted thousands of home buyers leading to a series of events ending in the Supreme Court.

On the question of whether the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is irrational and violates the constitutional rights of the home buyers by subjecting them to liquidation proceedings of discriminatory nature, this order comes as a huge relief to the entire community of home buyers as the apex court staunchly refused to categorise them pretty low in the order of priority. For this and other reasons, this order deserves to be celebrated as a milestone for home buyers who were completely stripped naked by a complex chakravyuh that engulfed them.

First, the NGNA, flouting its statutory mandate, breached the public trust reposed on them by failing to initiate any action against the Amrapali group for their frauds and this inaction led to cheating of thousands of home buyers.

Second, the order indicts the banks for colluding with the Amrapali authorities and for being mute spectators to diversion of funds paid by the buyers in most banking transactions.

Third, the court-appointed forensic auditors rightly earned their appreciation for meticulously exposing the botched up account books, uninitiated audits, misuse of funds for personal purposes of directors (including on weddings) and induction of office peons as directors to facilitate diversion of funds from one company to another in a clandestine manner.

Fourth, given that there has been no construction activity from 2015, the group was adhering to various illegalities to siphon off the amount paid by the home buyers through a web of more than 150 companies, most of them fake.

Fifth, when the defaults were galore, statutory auditors failed to discharge their duty and others, including JPMorgan, which helped Amrapali divert funds abroad in violation of FEMA.

The Supreme Court ordered attachment of assets in this case and ensured the arrest of the CMD and directors of the group in 2018. As in the Sahara case, the Amrapali group suppressed facts and indulged in unfair conduct during the proceedings. Now, they face contempt of the court.

This order is just a beginning and will have serious repercussions on the entire real estate sector against the backdrop of home buyers fighting developers, including Jaypee and Unitech in various courts. All banks which have been lending to these groups currently under litigation have a rough road ahead.

By holding that the real estate business, to survive in India, has to be answerable to the public and necessarily has to uphold the trust reposed in builders and promoters, the apex court has absolutely batted for the common home buyer and kept afloat the dream home of ordinary Indians.

On August 9, the NGNA, banks, NBCC, the ED, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Centre and state governments and the Amrapali group will start filing status or compliance reports before the Supreme Court. Millions of home buyers across India will be watching.