Amex brings 6 lakh new merchants in its fold since 2017

American Express (Amex) has said it has added 6 new merchants since 2017 in the country. The growth across the country is driven by increased demand from tier-I and tier-II cities where American Express Card members want to spend, the premium credit card and payment platform company said in a statement.

This includes categories such as online merchants, utilities, insurance, hospitals, retail, grocery stores and fuel stations, it said.

Major new categories signed up by American Express this year include premium mobile phone stores, key tourist attractions and online payment gateways and aggregators.