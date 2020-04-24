Amazon to invest Rs 10 crore to expand programme for onboarding local kiranas, shops

Amazon will invest Rs 10 crore in its ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ programme which will list kiranas, electronics and other local shops among its sellers.

The exercise will expand its pilot project of the programme, which started six months back with 5,000 such stores across 100 cities says a report by Mint.

India is among the first countries for this experiment.

Local stores selling stationery, toys, apparel, electronics, home furnishings and grocery drive the bulk of India’s daily shopping habits. The retail giant added that the programme will enable local players with no online experience to sell on its website, especially in the post-coronavirus, e-tail world, it added.

“The programme helps customers discover products from local shops in their city from the convenience of their homes, while helping shopkeepers supplement footfalls with a digital presence and expand beyond their normal catchment," the company said.

Shopkeepers will be allowed to choose their area of delivery.

While many similar sellers for groceries and other essentials are already listed on the website, Amazon said it is awaiting relaxations from the government to roll out the programme fully to other items, the report said .

According to Gopal Pillai, VP – Seller Services for Amazon India, the move was accelerated as many local sellers are looking for online avenues to retail due to the COVID-19 situation and lockdown.

“The Rs 10 crore will be committed to expedite on-boarding and training and enablement of these stores to take advantage of this opportunity. Once the lockdown is lifted, this programme can bridge the gap for customers who want to maintain social distancing,” Pillai added.

During his India visit in early 2020, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos pledged $1 billion in investments in the country. But Pillai states that this Rs 10 crore is “over and above that”, as per the report.