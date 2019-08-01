Amazon to expand its fulfillment centre in Hyderabad

American e-commerce company Amazon on August 1 announced it has signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest fulfilment centre in the country at the GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

The existing fulfilment centre is spread across 4 lakh square feet and will now be expanded by another 1,80,000 square feet.

With this, the US major has a total processing area of more than 850,000 square feet in Telangana, a release said.