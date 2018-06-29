Amazon to deliver Fire TV Stick, Kindle and Echo Smart speaker in two hours through Prime Now app

Kindle e-reader, Fire TV Stick and the Echo smart speakers, three of Amazon’s bestseller products can be at your disposal and possession in just two hours of ordering and buying.

This will be made possible by Amazon’s Prime Now app as the products are available to consumers on the app with super fast delivery, that too on any day of the week.

However, the facility, for now, has been limited to New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. In fact, as an introductory offer, the consumers are also eligible for a 15 percent discount on any Amazon product ordered using the Prime Now app.

Amazon Prime users can get the deliveries of products - Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite (WiFi), Echo and Echo Dot within two hours of placing the order through Amazon Prime Now app from 6 am till and 12 midnight.

The app available on both Android and iOS is offering the consumers an option to choose from over 10,000 products across categories. The users also have a choice of opting for a cashback worth Rs 100 on orders that add up to Rs 1,000 in total.

Apart from faster deliveries, Amazon Prime users also get early intimations about upcoming shows, movies or products.