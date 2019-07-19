App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon to change policy terms, promises more rights to sellers

The company will now share liability with its third-party business partners, implement 30-day notice period before removal of merchants from the platform, and improve the charging system for product cancellations and returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon will apply updated terms of service in India after the settlement it reached with German anti-trust authority on July 17, according to a report in The Times of India.

The company will now share liability with its third-party business partners, implement 30-day notice period before removal of merchants from the platform, and improve the charging system for product cancellations and returns.

The improved cancellation charges would provide stark relief to merchants as it contributes to 7 percent to 15 percent of product value, the paper noted. Notably, the Indian e-tail market sees an average of 15 percent to 20 percent customer returns volume.

While it may increase the company's logistics spend in the country, the update strengthens rights for over 4 lakh sellers on their India platform, it added. The previous arrangement made it possible or Amazon to subsidise delivery costs for sellers closely associated with the platform.

For context, the e-tail giant spent Rs 2,958 core on logistics in FY18 against a revenue of Rs 4,928 crore and Rs 2,459 crore in FY17 against a revenue of Rs 3,256 crore. If they absorb the return costs, the logistics service charge would jump.

In line with the ruling order from the German Anti-Trust office — Bundeskartellamt, sellers using fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) would be able to demand that items returned to Amazon be given to them, and object to Amazon’s reimbursement decision within 30 days.

Sellers’ complaint has been that products are often returned for no valid reason due to Amazon’s customer-first approach. An Amazon India spokesperson told the paper, "We made these changes because we agree they are good for our sellers. We listen to our sellers and other stakeholders as we work to provide the best service to our sellers and customers."

To deal with truant customers, Amazon will also ensure that fake reviews do not affect seller rankings; and have promised merchants the freedom to conduct public announcements without prior approval.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon India #German Anti Trust ruling #online retail #Retail #seller rights

