Amazon strengthens delivery network in Tamil Nadu

E-commerce giant Amazon unveiled its new delivery station on August 22 to strengthen its delivery network in Tamil Nadu.

The new delivery station, claimed to be the largest in the state, is spread across 24,000 square feet and will enable Amazon ensure faster deliveries.

The Delivery Stations will enable Amazon logistics supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support customer orders.

Prakash Rochlani, Last Mile Transportation Director, Amazon India, said the initiative was in line with the company's vision of making e-commerce part of everyday life.

"This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we continue to remain committed to our long term investments", he told reporters.

The company also announced expansion of its delivery network in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur.

"With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 120 owned and delivery service partner stations and more than 1,400 'I Have Space' partners across the state," he said.

The delivery network growth would enable Amazon penetrate further into smaller towns and have direct delivery presence in more than 1,200 pin codes across Tamil Nadu, he said.

Rochlani said the expansion would further create thousands of work opportunities in Tamil Nadu as the company would continue to remain committed for long-term investments in infrastructure and technology in the State.