App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon strengthens delivery network in Tamil Nadu

The new delivery station, claimed to be the largest in the state, is spread across 24,000 square feet and will enable Amazon ensure faster deliveries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce giant Amazon unveiled its new delivery station on August 22 to strengthen its delivery network in Tamil Nadu.

The new delivery station, claimed to be the largest in the state, is spread across 24,000 square feet and will enable Amazon ensure faster deliveries.

The Delivery Stations will enable Amazon logistics supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support customer orders.

Close

Prakash Rochlani, Last Mile Transportation Director, Amazon India, said the initiative was in line with the company's vision of making e-commerce part of everyday life.

related news

"This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we continue to remain committed to our long term investments", he told reporters.

The company also announced expansion of its delivery network in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur.

"With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 120 owned and delivery service partner stations and more than 1,400 'I Have Space' partners across the state," he said.

The delivery network growth would enable Amazon penetrate further into smaller towns and have direct delivery presence in more than 1,200 pin codes across Tamil Nadu, he said.

Rochlani said the expansion would further create thousands of work opportunities in Tamil Nadu as the company would continue to remain committed for long-term investments in infrastructure and technology in the State.

Amazon India currently has six fulfillment centres, three Sorting Centres, over 120 Amazon owned and service partner delivery stations and 32,000 sellers in the state.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #E-commerce #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.