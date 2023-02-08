Amazon Prime Video rejigs top management, India head gets APAC role

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has rejigged its top management.
The company has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo circulated in the organisation recently.
In his new role, Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Transitioning into the new role, Gandhi will be based out of Singapore. The change will come into effect from April this year.
Gandhi, an industry veteran had joined Amazon Prime Video in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gandhi worked in companies including Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service VOOT as his last role prior to joining Amazon.