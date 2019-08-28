App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon moves Supreme Court against direct sellers: Report

The Delhi High Court had barred ecommerce marketplaces from offering products of direct sellers such as Amway, Oriflame, and Modicare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taking its tussle with direct sellers to the next level, Amazon Seller Services has moved the apex court as it challenges a Delhi High Court order that banned ecommerce marketplaces from offering products of companies like Amway and Oriflame, The Economic Times reports.

"While direct selling companies contribute a minuscule percentage to sales on ecommerce platforms as of now in India, Amazon is of the opinion that any court order restraining ecommerce platforms to sell specific categories of products might set a precedent for other categories as well," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The matter is currently sub-judice. However, we believe that the findings of the Delhi High Court are correct and in the interest of the consumers and direct sellers. We are confident that the Hon’ble Supreme Court will arrive at a similar finding,” an Amway India spokesperson told the paper.

Amway had in 2018 taken Flipkart to the Delhi High Court over "unauthorized selling" of its products on the ecommerce website.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #Supreme Court

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.