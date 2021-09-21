Amazon India incurred over Rs 8,500 crore as legal cost; assures investigation into bribery charges

While the role of the legal representatives has been highlighted in the report, the focus has come back on vast expenses Amazon makes as legal fees.

All of Amazon's India-focused companies together have spent Rs 8,546 crore as legal fees in the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. This is almost a fifth or 20 per cent of its two-year revenue of Rs 42,085 crore, says data from the public account filings by the company in India.

"Despite India moving high on ease of doing business, it continues to be a highly regulated market and compliance to regulations has its own costs. But Amazon is not the only one having high legal expenses, it's competitors Flipkart may be having similar level of expenses and so are several large corporations," said an industry expert asking not to be named due to his association with e-commerce companies.

A legal expert also pointed out that most of the expenses shown as legal fees may not actually be going towards compliance and litigation but also towards facilitating operations in the country.

Amazon India did not offer any comments on the issue. "We do not have any comments to offer on this as of now," an email from the company said.

A report by Morning Context has said that Amazon has launched a probe after a whistleblower raised a complaint of the company's legal representative having a role in bribing Indian officials. While the company has not commented on this specific matter, it has said that action is taken promptly for all improper actions.

Among the highest legal fees reported are two entities of e-commerce player's Indian companies -- Amazon India Ltd (holding company) and Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd. -- the two together spent close to Rs 8,000 crore as legal fees in the past two financial years (FY19 and FY20).

The other entities of Amazon in India -- Amazon Retail India, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon Wholesale and Amazon Internet Services -- also have high levels of legal charges commensurate with their size.