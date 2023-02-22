 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon employees urge CEO Andy Jassy to revert return-to-office mandate

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Employees at Amazon are urging CEO Andy Jassy to reconsider a new return-to-work policy, according to a report by CNBC.

Beginning May 1, Jassy announced that Amazon would require corporate staffers to spend at least three days a week at the office. The CEO said that he and Amazon’s leadership team, called the S-team, decided that in-person work would make it easier for employees to collaborate and invent together, the report added.

Last updated in October 2021, the e-commerce giant's pandemic-era policy left it up to managers to determine how frequently their teams needed to be in the office. In the past few years, the company's white-collar workforce has used hybrid and fully remote work arrangements, according to a report.

According to screenshots viewed by CNBC, the employees created a Slack channel on Friday to advocate for remote work and voice concerns about the new return-to-work policy. Since Tuesday morning, more than 14,000 employees have joined the Slack channel.