you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon and UK grocer Morrisons extend same-day online delivery

In future years, Morrisons at Amazon will be expanded to more British cities, the companies said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
British supermarket Morrisons and Amazon said on June 13 they will extend their "Morrisons at Amazon" same-day online grocery delivery service to more cities across Britain.

The service, currently available to Amazon's Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London, will be rolled out to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth this year, the companies said.

In future years, Morrisons at Amazon will be expanded to more British cities, they said.

The service allows customers to order a full Morrisons shop online, which is then picked at a local store, and delivered by Amazon, with an option for delivery within one hour of the order being placed in some locations.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #E-commerce #Morrisons #world

