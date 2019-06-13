Amazon and UK grocer Morrisons extend same-day online delivery

British supermarket Morrisons and Amazon said on June 13 they will extend their "Morrisons at Amazon" same-day online grocery delivery service to more cities across Britain.

The service, currently available to Amazon's Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London, will be rolled out to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth this year, the companies said.

In future years, Morrisons at Amazon will be expanded to more British cities, they said.