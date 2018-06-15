Amazon and McDonald's tie-up to offer deals and cashbacks

Amazon and Hardcastle Restaurants that operates McDonald's chains in the West and South markets have formed an alliance that allows customers shopping on McDelivery to enjoy the ease of one-click purchase using Amazon Pay.

The tie-up will also enable customers to avail of various offers, weekend deals, and cash backs. With this announcement, Amazon will drive many customers to use Amazon Pay on McDelivery, helping to improve the payments conversion rates, a statement said. TPG arm invests $70 m in Fourth Partner Energy.

Fourth Partner Energy got a USD 70 million investment from The Rise Fund, a global impact investment fund managed by TPG Growth.

Founded in 2010 Fourth Partner Energy is into distributed energy management and is mainly into solar power under long-term power purchase agreements.

Fourth Partner Energy will use this investment to strengthen its leadership position in this sector and accelerate its growth. It has already executed over 1,500 projects across 22 states and lists the Railways, Ultratech, Ferrero, Nestle, Raymonds, Pepsi, ICICI Bank, Coca Cola, D- Mart, BITS, Symbiosis University, and IIM-Bangalore as some of its marquee clients. Morning Glory Capital closes Rs 25 cr SME fund

Morning Glory Capital Advisors today closed its first tranche of Rs 25 crore as a part of its Rs 100 crore AIF SME growth fund, which will invest in already listed SMEs or those planning to so, the company said.

The final closing of the fund will be done within year from the initial closing of the fund. The tenor of the fund is seven years from the date of final closing plus two extensions of one year each.