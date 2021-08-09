MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Amara Raja Batteries to pick up 11.36% stake in Log 9 for Rs 37 crore

The investment will boost development of indigenous technologies in India's nascent advanced battery sector for fast emerging storage and mobility solutions.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amara Raja Batteries Limited, as a part of its strategic initiatives, has agreed to invest about Rs.37 crore and foracquiring11.36 per cent stake in Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based battery-tech and deep-tech start-up, the battery maker said on Monday in a filing with stock exchanges.

The investment will boost development of indigenous technologies in India's nascent advanced battery sector for fast emerging storage and mobility solutions.

While providing an impetus to the research and development work at ongoing projects of Log 9, ARBL is expected to be the primary partner for scaling up the manufacturing operations of Log 9's battery and fuel cell technologies, Log 9 said in a statement.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director at ARBL said the investment is in line with ARBL's plans to invest in cutting-edge technologies to accelerate its evolution towards becoming an 'Energy & Mobility! enterprise.

"This will mark the first in a series of interesting developments that we plan to execute in the future. We believe that Log 9 has made great progress in developing a range of technologies that will prove very promising in emerging mobility applications. I am confident that both entities can derive significant synergies resulting in mutual long term benefits," he said.

Close

Related stories

Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials said "We are delighted to have ARBL as one of the anchor investors in the Series A+ funding round of Log 9. The partnership with ARBL will enable us to propel commercialisation at scale of our Rapid Charging Batteries, which in turn shall play a major role in the future in Log 9 eventually becoming the frontrunner and one of the largest Indian players in advanced cell chemistries."

In the upcoming months of 2021, Log 9 is looking to take its breakthrough rapid charging battery-tech to end-users at scale; on the other hand, the development and advancements of the companys Aluminum Fuel Cells will also continue to happen in parallel -- including pilots and OEM-level vehicular integrations, Log 9 said.
PTI
Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries #Business #Companies
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:57 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.