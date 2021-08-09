MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Amara Raja Batteries plans $1 billion capex in 5-7 years

Vijayanand said Amamra Raja has been making about Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore investment on capex and sustaining the existing businesses traditionally every year.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amara Raja Batteries plans to invest about USD one billion in the next five to seven years towards capex to be spent for both organic and inorganic

growth, a senior official of the company said on Monday.

The battery maker would be focusing more on the new-age energy storage systems such as Lithium-ion Technology keeping in view of the market trends as Lead Acid battery market growth rate is expected to taper off over a period of time, S Vijayanand, President, New Energy wing of Amara Raja

said.

"So we are talking about a close to USD one billion investments for a 10 to 12 Gigawatt hours (Lithium Ion battery) facility under the ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) PLI (Production Linked Incentives) Scheme of the government. The time period for execution is dependent on the market demand growth, but we foresee that this investment could happen over

a period of 5 to 7 years," Vijayanand told P T I.

In May, the Centre approved the PLI (Production Linked Incentives) scheme for manufacturing ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) batteries at an estimated outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

Vijayanand said Amamra Raja has been making about Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore investment on capex and sustaining the existing businesses traditionally every year.

Close

Related stories

Replying to a query, he said the Amara Raja is expecting 15 to 17 per cent growth in revenues in the next five years and hoped that it would become a USD two billion entity by then.

Amara Raja Batteries clocked Rs 7,150 crore revenues in FY21 registering Rs 647 crore net profit.

Without giving a direct reply on media reports that the company mulls to move its manufacturing base for Chittoor to some other state, he said, "There is no locational risk that we are continuing to have in terms of putting all your eggs in one basket."

Vijayanand said the future investments will be dependent on growth requirements and maker needs.

Amara Raja Board recently inducted Harshavardhana Gourineni and Vikramaditya Gourineni as Executive Directors.
PTI
Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries #Business
first published: Aug 9, 2021 07:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.