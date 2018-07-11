App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amar Ujala group to set up chain of hospitals in North India

Amar Ujala group, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Amar Ujala said it will be investing Rs 200 crore in setting up chain of hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 towns of North India

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Amar Ujala group, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Amar Ujala, said it will be investing Rs 200 crore in setting up a chain of hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 towns of North India.

The move comes as part of the media group’s diversification into healthcare.

Amar Ujala operates a multi-specialty hospital in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, close to Jim Corbett National Park, equipped with operation theatres, cath labs, intensive care unit and dialysis units having the ability to perform complex surgeries like cranioplasty (repairing skull deformities) and laparoscopic surgeries.

The group announced that it has plans to set up three to four hospitals in UP and Uttaranchal in the coming months.

“Amar Ujala is creating a modern healthcare brand based on the principles of awareness and social equity in Tier- 2 and Tier- 3 cities of India,” said Probal Ghosal, director of Amar Ujala

“The idea is not to just run hospitals but introduce global standards to those with limited access to quality healthcare outside the metros,” Ghosal said.

The group, promoted by Rajul Maheshwari and his family members, owns India’s third largest newspaper Amar Ujala, with a readership of 4.65 crore.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #Amar Ujala Group #Business #Companies

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.