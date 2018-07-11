Amar Ujala group to set up chain of hospitals in North India

Amar Ujala group, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Amar Ujala, said it will be investing Rs 200 crore in setting up a chain of hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 towns of North India.

The move comes as part of the media group’s diversification into healthcare.

Amar Ujala operates a multi-specialty hospital in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, close to Jim Corbett National Park, equipped with operation theatres, cath labs, intensive care unit and dialysis units having the ability to perform complex surgeries like cranioplasty (repairing skull deformities) and laparoscopic surgeries.

The group announced that it has plans to set up three to four hospitals in UP and Uttaranchal in the coming months.

“Amar Ujala is creating a modern healthcare brand based on the principles of awareness and social equity in Tier- 2 and Tier- 3 cities of India,” said Probal Ghosal, director of Amar Ujala

“The idea is not to just run hospitals but introduce global standards to those with limited access to quality healthcare outside the metros,” Ghosal said.

The group, promoted by Rajul Maheshwari and his family members, owns India’s third largest newspaper Amar Ujala, with a readership of 4.65 crore.