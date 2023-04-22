English
    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earns $226 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

    Reuters
    April 22, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
    Sundar Pichai

    Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

    Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

    The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

    Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

    In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alphabet #Google #Sundar Pichai
    first published: Apr 22, 2023 06:30 am