Allcargo Logistics arm Transindia Real Estate to sell logistics parks to Blackstone; stock up 3%

Transindia Real Estate on June 7 said that it is selling some stakes in its logistics parks to funds managed by global investment firm Blackstone. The divestment includes the sale of a logistics park in Jhajjar and a 10 percent stake held in other parks.

The company is a real estate firm demerged from Allcargo Logistics. It is engaged in the development and leasing of industrial and logistics parks, commercial space and holds other real estate assets.

"This transaction will result in significant cash proceeds and provide for growth plans of Transindia Real Estate Limited," it said in a statement.

Breaking down the sale, the company said that the logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore.

Additionally, it will enter into an agreement to divest 10 percent stake held in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Limited, Venkatapura Logistics & Industrial Parks Private Limited, Kalina Warehousing Private Limited, Panvel Warehousing Private Limited and Allcargo Logistics & Industrial Park Private Limited for an equity consideration of around Rs 60 crore.

As a result of these divestments, Transindia Real Estate Limited, the recipient of the cash proceeds, will receive over Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of Allcargo Logistics rose 3.27 percent to close at Rs 293.50

Earlier, the company had announced the divestment of its equipment business, thereby bringing focus entirely on the real estate business in line with its long-term strategy.

Commenting on the stake sale, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group, said, "This transaction aligns with our strategy to build end-to-end capabilities in real estate business encompassing development, leasing and sale of assets. The cash proceeds from this divestment will strengthen our balance sheet and provide the necessary resources for future growth."

Jatin Chokshi, Managing Director of Transindia Real Estate Limited, said, “This transaction paves the way for future growth with strength in the balance sheet to execute new projects and drive growth across other key opportunities in real estate, particularly in logistics parks."