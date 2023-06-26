Allcargo Logistics appoints Sushil Kumar Rathi as supply chain director

Representative image.

Logistics solutions provider Allcargo Logistics Limited appointed Sushil Kumar Rathi as director of supply chain, Allcargo Supply Chain, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. In this role, Rathi will be responsible for large contract acquisition, procurement of warehouses and transportation, and growth of the contract logistics business. He will be reporting to Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkar, managing director of Allcargo Supply Chain.

Commenting on his appointment, Rathi said: “I am excited to join Allcargo Supply Chain and looking forward to playing my role in driving growth in the contract logistics business. The contract logistics business is poised to grow at an accelerated pace driven by the revival of economic activities. We’ll strengthen our service capabilities, our warehousing capabilities and align our resources to capture the larger market share and the emerging growth opportunities.”

His appointment is in line with the group’s strategy to strengthen mid and senior-level capabilities through lateral hiring, the company said in a release. It added that the group aims to further strengthen its leadership team by on-boarding CXOs in key positions to drive “value-led growth”.

“Sushil Kumar Rathi brings in four decades of diversified experience in sales and distribution, marketing, channel management, supply chain management, procurement, and business and IT consulting,” the company said.

Rathi worked with Mahindra Logistics Limited as chief operating officer of supply chain business before joining Allcargo Logistics. He is credited for developing the auto outbound, e-commerce, and express logistics business of the company. He also serves on the boards of Welspun One Logistics Parks and Welspun One Logistics Parks Development Management as an independent director.

The company further said that Rathi has won the prestigious Platinum award for innovation in the business model for developing innovative business practices and has also been honoured with the Supply Chain Visionary of the Year award by Express Logistics & Supply Chain Leadership Awards.

Welcoming Sushil Kumar Rathi, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Group, said: “After consolidating our position in the contract logistics space, our goal is to drive growth in the contract logistics business…. Sushil with his extensive experience and proven industry knowledge will lead the growth journey of the contract logistics business and strengthen the technology play in our contract logistics operations. His strategic vision and management capabilities will enhance our service delivery capabilities, thereby driving further growth for the company.”