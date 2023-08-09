All 3 businesses of Tata Motors, JLR geared for growth and leadership: N Chandrasekaran

The Tata Motors chairman also said the commercial vehicles business is focusing on growth as well as profitability while the passenger car business apart from growing the portfolio is already a leader in the electric vehicles space

All three businesses of the company, commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), electric vehicles (EVs) and Jaguar Land Rover are all geared for growth as well as leadership in each of their segments, said Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Addressing virtually the Tata Motors shareholders at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting, Chairman N Chandrasekaran also said that the commercial vehicles (CVs) business is focusing on growth as well as profitability while the passenger car business apart from growing the portfolio is already a leader in the EV space.

Domestic business is expected to achieve a 'zero debt' target by this fiscal while the subsidiary company Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will achieve it in the calendar year 2024, he added.

Speaking on the JLR business, he said, the transition towards electric mobility both for Jaguar and Range Rover is on track and new launches both in Range Rover and Jaguar are scheduled in the latter part of next year and will be continued into 2025.

Chandrasekaran said that the CV business is fast transitioning from being a pure-play OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to a holistic solution provider.

"On our net debt journey, I expect Tata Motors domestic business to become near net-debt zero in FY24 and JLR in the following year," he said.

JLR's plans for EVs and hybrid vehicles

Chandrasekaran also said that Tata Motors India and its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover have got extensive plans for electric vehicles but hybrid vehicles are not on the radar at present.

"Tata Motors India, as well as Jaguar Land Rover, have got extensive plans for electric vehicles. We have launched a number of products already. And then we have Nexon's new upgraded version getting launched any time now," he said.

This year, the company will be launching the electric version of Harrier and then later Punch EV, he said, adding that the carmaker will be rolling out its new product, Curve EV, sometime towards the first quarter of next year.

On Global GDP

"The global GDP growth is expected to be around 2.6 percent during 2023 and inflation is supposed to fall from 6.5 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent," he said.

"There has been divergence across major economies. The US economy continues to be very resilient. In contrast, the Eurozone and China seem to have a slowdown in the growth momentum. The good news is all major developed nations of the world will dodge a recession," he said.

Views on Indian Economy

India continues to remain a "strong economy" with a projected growth rate of about 6.4 percent this financial year, he said. "There is strong activity expected in manufacturing as well as services across sectors," he further added.

"In this micro scenario, we are continuing to witness acceleration towards the major mega trends - the adoption of digital and artificial intelligence, energy transition and transition towards a resilient supply chain," Chandrasekaran said.

With PTI inputs