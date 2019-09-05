App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alibaba Group plans fully owned e-commerce venture in India this fiscal

Alibaba Group own 3 percent stake in Snapdeal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Alibaba Group is planning to launch first fully owned e-commerce business this fiscal in India through its subsidiary UCWeb, a senior company official said on September 5.

UCWeb Global Business Vice President Huaiyuan Yang told PTI that the company's planned foray in e-commerce space will not have an adverse impact on Paytm, in which Alibaba owns 30.15 percent stake.

Alibaba Group own 3 percent stake in Snapdeal.

Close

"We have Alibaba's e-commerce gene in us. We are actually trying to start innovative business model related to e-commerce. We are going to launch a new e-commerce product in India this year," Yang said on the sidelines of Alibaba Philanthropy forum.

related news

UCWeb's UC Browser has been available in India since 2009. It claims to have registered 1.1 billion user downloads worldwide (excluding China) with half of its global installs from India. It also claims to have 130 million monthly active users in the country.

When asked about probable impact of UCWeb's foray into e-commerce on Paytm's business, Yang said, "E-commerce is very vast business. There are various part of e-commerce business and several products. UC will choose section according to our business. We will partner with the right players and we will not compete with them (Paytm)".

UCWeb also have plans to start the sale of movie tickets online, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Alibaba Group #Business #Companies #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.