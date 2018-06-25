App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Algorithm finds Elon Musk uses seventh-grader's language on earnings calls

On the other hand, Dieter Zetsche spoke in a language expected of a ninth-grade student.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk speaks in a language that a seventh-grader or a 12-year-old can understand during earnings calls. In simple words, Musk uses words which are easy to understand.

CB Insights analysed text from earnings calls from Tesla, Ford, General Motors, and Daimler through an algorithm. They harvested the text over 28 quarters of earnings calls from the CEOs of these companies.

The analysis, as per a report from CNBC, concluded that Elon Musk (Tesla) and James Hackett (Ford) used a language that a seventh-grader could understand. On the other hand, Dieter Zetsche (Daimler) spoke in a language expected of a ninth-grade student. Mary Barra (General Motors) was at the top with language expected of a 10th grader.

CB Insights also used an algorithm to analyse the use of terms and jargons which people outside the industry might find difficult to comprehend. Mary Barra was found to use most number of such terms and phrases.

Musk was also found to be the vaguest in his speech as compared to the other three CEOs. Also, the other three CEOs spoke more about electric vehicles or EVs as compared to the Tesla CEO. The report also suggested that the topics that dominated these calls were future of autonomous driving, types of mobility and electric vehicles.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 06:11 pm

