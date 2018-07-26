Aleris will help build capabilities in India: Kumar Birla

Almost 11 years after he acquired Novelis in a record-breaking deal of $6 billion, Hindalco Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has made another multinational play. He has now used the Novelis arm to acquire US-based Aleris for $2.58 billion, cementing Hindalco’s eminence in the world aluminium industry.

Birla broke the news deal in a crowded press conference in Mumbai’s Four Seasons hotel. Surrounded by senior members of Hindalco management, including many from the Group in the audience, Birla fielded questions with aplomb.

Here is what he had to say on various aspects of the deal.

What it means for Hindalco

The deal is part of our vision to make Hindalco a multinational, with focus on value-added products and be closer to key customers.

Advantage Novelis

The deal cements Novelis' position as the world’s number one company in the aluminium value-added products segment in terms of size.

It helps Novelis enter the high-end technology-driven aerospace segment. Aleris has already invested $900 million in the last few years in automotive and aerospace businesses. The ramp-up in these capacities will further diversify the Novelis business portfolio.

More clients

Novelis will add key clients like Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier in its clientele. Other bluechip customers include BMW, GM, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and ThyssenKrupp.

Post acquisition, the share of cans will go down from 61 percent to 47 percent in Novelis portfolio. The share of auto will increase to 22 percent from 20 percent.

Financial detail

The entire deal is debt-funded and will be on the Novelis books. At the close of the deal, the net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) leverage of Novelis will be 4x, and that of Hindalco will be close to 3.5x. After two years, the leverage will reduce to 3x in Novelis and less than 3x in Hindalco.

Stronger in Asia

Novelis recently announced 100,000 tonnes expansion in China, taking its total capacity to 200,000 tonnes. Aleris’ facility is located close to Novelis facility.

India plus

Aluminium consumption in India is skewed towards electrical and auto industries. But going forward we see increased demand from sectors such as defence, solar, aerospace and building, and construction. Access to Aleris' manufacturing facilities will help in building capabilities in building & construction and transport sectors.

Aleris will accelerate Hindalco efforts.