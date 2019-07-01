App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug

Clonazepam orally disintegrating tablet is useful alone or as an adjunct in the treatment of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (petit mal variant), akinetic and myoclonic seizures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on July 1 said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Clonazepam orally disintegrating tablets, used for treatment of seizures.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Klonopin orally disintegrating tablets of Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Clonazepam orally disintegrating tablets, in the strengths of 0.125 mg, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Clonazepam orally disintegrating tablets USP has an estimated market size of USD 20 million for 12 months ending December 2018.

The company currently has a total of 98 ANDA approvals (86 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.52 percent higher at Rs 509 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 11:25 am

