you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Ticagrelor tablets

The company said it now has a total of 75 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
 
 
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Ticagrelor tablets, used to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of myocardial infarction (MI). "The company has got tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 90 mg," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The tentatively approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Brilinta tablets of Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, Ticagrelor tablets, 90 mg had an estimated market size of  $625 million for 12 months, ending December 2017.

The company said it now has a total of 75 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 540, up 1.71 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 12:17 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business

