App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for ophthalmic solution

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Lumigan ophthalmic solution 0.01%, of Allergan Inc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on August 9 said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Lumigan ophthalmic solution 0.01 percent, of Allergan Inc.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.01 per cent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Close

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution has an estimated market size of USD 704 million for 12 months, ending December 2018.

related news

The company said it now has a total of 100 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.91 percent higher at Rs 534.75 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Allergan Inc #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.