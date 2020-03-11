Alcohol shortage hampers disinfectant production, hinders fight against coronavirus

A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)

While alcoholic beverages are readily available in every nook and cranny of the country, domestic manufacturers of sanitisers and disinfectants are finding it tough to get ethanol, a key ingredient, in adequate quantities thanks to cumbersome procedures and red-tape at state excise departments. With the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the demand for these products is skyrocketing and firms are struggling to scale up production.

Public health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been advising people to maintain personal hygiene that includes the use of sanitisers and disinfectants to prevent the spread of infection. The instructions have led to panic buying and hoarding and manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with the order inflow owing to the unavailability of ethanol.

Many companies also complain that the government gives preference to the liqour lobby while granting alcohol permits over the pharmaceutical industry.

"We need ethanol and isopropanol to produce disinfectants, but the regulatory process to get them is cumbersome and time consuming," said Anil Kumar Singh, General Manager, Technical, at Sceptre, which manufactures disinfectants.

"First we require a drug licence with approval of formula from the state FDA concerned. Then we need to obtain permit from the excise department specifying the quantity to be used. The file will then be moved to the excise department of the particular state, in our case, Uttar Pradesh (UP) where alcohol is manufactured. UP's excise department will then cross-check the request. If it is satisfied, the authorities will give instructions to the distillery that produces alcohol," Singh explained.

"Ideally, this should not take more than a week, but it usually takes more than a month. Moreover, if you asked for 10,000 litres, you would get the permit to procure only half of it. It's difficult to scale up production with these constraints," he pointed out.

Spectre's factory at Sonepat in Haryana has been in overdrive for the last one month to meet the demand following the outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19.

"We have orders for more than 10 times the capacity we can supply," Singh said. The company has the capacity to produce one lakh litres or 20,000 bottles of disinfectants per day.

Another manufacturer who didn't want to be named echoed Singh's views.

"We have an abundance of alcohol, the government should simplify rules for alcohol procurement for industrial use," he said

Manufacturers are also upset over the way the middlemen like traders and retailers take advantage of the situation.

In India, disinfectants are regulated as medical products.

"We are under price regulation. We can't increase prices beyond 10 percent, and retailers can only charge 20 percent. But disinfectants and sanitisers are sold at 300-400 percent margins on the open market, and even on certain e-commerce sites," the manufacturer lamented.