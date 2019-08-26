Alcohol companies confident festive season will help get rid of hangover of elections and floods

Dry days, water shortage and floods have drained alcohol companies more than the slowdown in the economy.

Reports suggest that sales growth of beer and spirits fell by a third in April-June this year to five percent and two percent compared to the previous corresponding period.

However, liquor companies are optimistic about the coming months after demand picked up in July.

According to a United Breweries official, first quarter was weak because of general elections. In June, demand was tepid because of floods. But they saw better numbers in July and they expect growth in the alcohol industry in high single digits this year.

And some firms are expecting to sell more than last year.

NV Group, a Delhi-based liquor manufacturer and producer of distilled spirits, is looking to sell more than 2.5 million cases in the current calendar year.

Last year, the company sold 2 million cases.

In fact, for NV Group, sales in April to June period have been 40 percent higher than last year.

People going the premium way

And one reason for the positive sentiment is the growth in the premium segment.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Varun Jain, Director—Marketing and New Business Development of NV Group, said: "The premium segment has shown significant increase in states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan."

Jain believes that though the other industries have seen a little slow down, the liquor industry would not get much affected by the same.

He thinks that people getting into premium brands is one of the most important and significant changes expected.

As per the 'India Whisky Market Outlook, 2023' report, it suggests "change in consumer preferences to premium products" as one of the points in the market trends and development.

"Consumer is upgrading itself to better and premium products. I believe, the reason for the same is not only the change in perception of alcohol but also the availability and the importance of liquor in social gatherings and events. A few companies in India have also introduced high–end single malts which have been very well received. Most of Indian single malts fly off the shelves quickly which shows the consumers appetite towards expensive brands. There is huge opportunity in Luxury Vodka and Single Malt segments," he added.

According to industry sources, India will witness more high–end restaurants opening up in metros and B -class towns as compared to regular ones.

Experts suggest that demand for alcohol will pick up pace during the festival season.

If last year's numbers are taken into consideration, then data by Euromonitor International suggests that revenue in the alcoholic drinks market amounted to approximately $67,661 million (Rs 4,886 crore approximately) in 2018.

The market is expected to grow annually by approximately 8 percent and the Indian spirit sector, including whiskey, brandy, rum and vodka, is estimated to expand 25 percent to Rs 2,92,000 crore or $41 billion (Rs 2,961 crore approximately) by 2022.