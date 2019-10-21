Akhauri Rajesh Sinha takes over as chairman of Jindal Power

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) arm Jindal Power on October 21 said banking veteran Akhauri Rajesh Sinha has taken over as its chairman.

A company official said that Sinha was appointed as chairman of Jindal Power earlier this month, following which he took over last week.

"Principal Group Adviser to the Power Trading Corporation, Akhauri Rajesh Sinha has been appointed as Chairman of JSPL's subsidiary Jindal Power Ltd," a company statement said.

Sinha is a former banker and has held several leadership positions with banks in India and overseas, the statement said.

He spent 22 years with SBI as one of its valuable leaders. He served IDBI Bank for 5 years. He was a guiding force to Royal Bank of Canada for 11 years as managing director & country head, it said.

Sinha is a post-graduate in science and business administration. He is also a qualified lawyer and is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, CAIIB.

He is also serving as the chief financial adviser of JSPL.

"India has the potential to become an electricity surplus nation with its indigenous raw material resources. We have full faith that Jindal Power with 3,400 MW capacity would be a key player to achieve targets of Government of India's initiative 'Affordable Power for all'," Sinha said in the statement.