    Akash Ambani on Time's 100 emerging leaders' list

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
    Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and head of India's largest telecom firm Jio, has been named in the Time100 Next -- the magazine's list of world's rising stars.
    He is the only Indian on the list. There is, however, another Indian-born American business leader, Amrapali Gan, also on the list.
    "The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said about him.
    The junior Ambani, 30, was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being handed a board seat at just 22. "He's since played a key role landing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook," it added.
    The list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, Time said.
    The list features the likes of American singer SZA, actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, actor and television personality Keke Palmer, and environment activist Farwiza Farhan.
    Amrapali Gan was appointed as CEO of OnlyFans, a content creators' site, used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography, which she joined in September 2020 as chief marketing and communications officer.

    "Under her leadership, OnlyFans launched a safety and transparency centre, and the platform's popularity has continued to boom," Time said.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    PTI
    Tags: #Akash Ambani
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 07:42 am
