    Akasa Air gets air operator certificate from DGCA, to start operations late July

    "This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," the airline tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on July 7 received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the company is slated to commence its commercial operations in late July.

    “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support, and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," Vinay Dube, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said.

    On July 3, the airline dropped a teaser of the look its crew will have. The teaser, a black-and-white video, showed crew members suiting up for duty. "Can't keep calm. Stay tuned!," Akasa Air tweeted.

    The airline had received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 for starting flights.

    Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21. The airline will commence operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month.  By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years, the company said in its press release.
