Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel Xstream broadband plans: Here's all you need to know

The latest offer is available for all Airtel broadband recharge plans other than the Rs 3,999 plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
With a top-up of Rs 299 over and above their existing plans, Airtel broadband users can now enjoy unlimited data. The unlimited data offer is bundled with the Rs 3,999 data plan.

Airtel recently rebranded its broadband services under the name Airtel Xstream Fibre. With a presence in nearly 100 cities, the telecom major offers four monthly recharge plans starting at Rs 799 and going up to Rs 3,999.

The latest offer is available for all Airtel broadband recharge plans other than the Rs 3,999 plan. So users can now avail unlimited data at the speed of 100 Mbps with a top-up of Rs 299 in addition to their existing plan.

For example, Airtel subscribers who have the Rs 799 Xstream Fibre recharge plan (offers 150 GB data at up to 100 Mbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls) can get the Rs 299 top-up and upgrade their existing plan to enjoy the unlimited data experience.

Additionally, Airtel's broadband plans of Rs 999 and upwards also come with free subscriptions of Netflix (3 months), Amazon Prime (12 months) along with unlimited Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Airtel Xstream Fibre #Bharti Airtel #Business #India

