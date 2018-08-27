Airtel offers three months' Netflix subscription for free

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has expanded its partnership with Netflix in India and is gifting a three-month Netflix subscription for free to its subscribers.

The ‘gift’ is valid for eligible subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans. On expiry of the free period, subscribers can pay for an extension using the Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill.

Apart from eligible subscribers, customers who are not eligible can also avail the gift by signing up to or upgrading to eligible Airtel plans. These customers can further pay for future Netflix subscriptions using their Airtel bill.

In a statement, Airtel said it will be announcing details of the eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans in the coming weeks.

Apart from a free subscription, the partnership pertains to Airtel promoting Netflix content by providing a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app to access Netflix.

"Partnerships are at the core of Airtel's DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix. Affordable high-speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in the statement.

The partnership is beneficial not only for the users but is also a win-win for Netflix as well as Airtel. While Netflix will be able to capitalise on Airtel’s 394-million strong customer base, Airtel can expand its palette of digital content with exclusive content Netflix has on offer.

"Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid/home broadband bill," Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix said.