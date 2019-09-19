App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel looks to halve debt to Rs 50,000 cr by March: Report

Airtel may also sell part of its stake in the merged entity of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, earning around Rs 22,400 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharti Airtel is looking to reduce its debt to about Rs 50,000 crore by March 2020 and retain spectrum-related dues where repayment terms are flexible, according to a report in The Economic Times.

While there are no fines for early payments, the auctioned spectrum payments to the government are scheduled over 16 years with equal annual instalments.

Moneycontrol cound not independently the report.

Close

"One can repay three instalments together without attracting any penalty," an official told the publication.

related news

The second-largest telecom company had debt to the tune of Rs 1.16 lakh crore at the end of June as per the updated accounting standards.

Airtel raised Rs 25,000 crore from a rights issue and Rs 7,000 crore through issue of perpetual bonds and around Rs 5,250 crore by listing its Africa unit on London Stock Exchange, pointed out the report. These adjustments will be reflective in the coming quarter’s results.

Apart from the funds mentioned, Airtel may sell part of its stake in the merged entity of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, earning around Rs 22,400 crore.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy

