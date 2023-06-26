Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns, telco announces changes in leadership team

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on June 26 said that Airtel Business' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ajay Chitkara, has tendered resignation from the post. He will helm the company until the third week of August 2023.

Consequently, the telco will operate as three business and channel segments – global business led by Vani Venkatesh, domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers led by Ashish Arora, Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the changes, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours”

Airtel Business is a provider of ICT services with offerings to enterprises, governments, carriers, MNO’s and small and medium businesses.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel on June 26 closed 0.52 percent lower at Rs 851.80 apiece on BSE.