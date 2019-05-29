App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel Africa's IPO related 'registration document' gets UK FCA nod

The 'registration document' outlines the general details about the company and post its approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, the company also has to file a separate draft prospectus to the FCA for approval.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Airtel Africa, which is eyeing over $1 billion initial public offer in London, has received approval for its 'registration document' from the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

The 'registration document' outlines the general details about the company and post its approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the company also has to file a separate draft prospectus to the FCA for approval.

It is the prospectus which will contain details of the public offer including the number of shares, and issue price.

"Airtel Africa Ltd announces that a registration document relating to the company has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority...," Airtel Africa said on its website.

related news

Telecom czar Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel's Africa unit plans to launch over $1 billion (around Rs 6,970 crore) IPO in London to help reduce debt. The company is eyeing a June listing.

While the company has not divulged the amount it intends to raise from the proposed public offer, banking sources said it expects to raise over $1 billion.

The firm plans to sell 25 per cent of new shares of Airtel Africa in the proposed initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange using its premium listing segment, Bharti Airtel had said in a regulatory filing on May 28.

It is also considering a listing in Nigeria, the firm had added.

Airtel Africa, last year, raised $1.25 billion from six investors including Temasek Holdings Pte, SoftBank Group Corp and Warburg Pincus, giving it an equity value of about $4.4 billion.
First Published on May 29, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Airtel #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.