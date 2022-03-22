English
    Airbus to hire high-end engineering, IT talent from India at Wings India 2022

    Airbus says the recruitment plan for India is in line with the company’s growth forecast of around 6,000 new hires worldwide. It is actively recruiting to fill positions in avionics software, aircraft system simulation and airframe structures.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Airbus A350 XWB (Image Source: Airbus)

    Aircraft manufacturer Airbus will unveil employment opportunities for high-end engineering and IT talents from India at the upcoming Wings India airshow later this week.

    Airbus India said it is actively recruiting to fill positions in avionics software, aircraft system simulation and airframe structures. Additionally, opportunities also exist in digital technology roles such as cybersecurity, API development, full-stack development, big data, cloud and DevOps and IoT, the firm said on  March 22.

    “India’s strength lies in its talent, its ability to scale volume and the presence of perhaps the largest engineering and information technology partner ecosystems in the world,” said Suraj Chettri, Regional Director - Human Resources, Airbus India & South Asia.

    “We will continue to tap India’s talent to contribute to our global programmes. I am confident that India’s world-class talent and research and development will power the future of the aerospace sector,” Chettri added.

    The company supports about 7,000 jobs in India and is set to raise the number of engineering and IT positions to more than 2,000 by end of 2022, as part of its growth strategy for India, that foresees capacity building to address future requirements, including in sustainable and decarbonisation technologies.

    But it did not give details of how many positions it is looking to fill in India, and what does increasing engineering and IT positions to 2,000 means in terms of actual additions this year.

    Airbus, however, said the recruitment plan for India is in line with the company’s growth forecast of around 6,000 new hires worldwide.

    The company said senior officials will attend the ‘meet-and-greet’ event at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, where jobseekers can learn about Airbus, inquire about career opportunities with the company and apply for open positions.
    Tags: #Airbus #Engineering #hiring #IT #jobs #talent #Wings India 2022
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:39 pm
