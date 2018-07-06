Airbus says over the worst in A320neo delivery logjam

Why is it so popular? | Primarily for its fuel efficiency. Air Transport Fuel expenditure make the bulk of any airlines’ costs and to push their bottomlines higher, airlines, especially in countries like India and China opt for economical narrow body jets. Additionally, as per Airbus, the A320neo Family will offer up to 20 per cent savings in fuel burn per seat by 2020, two tonnes of additional payload, 500 nautical miles of more range, lower operating costs, along with a nearly 50 per cent reduction in engine noise and NOx emissions 50 percent below the current industry standard. In 2015, IndiGo airlines ordered 250 Airbus A320neo jets. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Airbus is over the worst on engine delays that have hampered deliveries of its A320neo passenger jet, with the number of semi-finished and undelivered planes beginning to come down, its plane making chief said on Friday.

The European aerospace group has faced a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets nicknamed 'gliders' - sitting on the ground outside factories without their engines - due to delays in deliveries mainly from US-based Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus President Guillaume Faury said this number had now fallen to 86 at the end of June. He also said that Airbus expected to deliver more of the A320neo models, carrying the new type of engine, in the second half than the current A320 model.

Airbus has not yet taken any decision on whether to increase output of single-aisle to 70 a month early next decade, with its engine makers not yet ready to make the jump, Faury said.