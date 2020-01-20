Airbus plans derivatives trading for airline tickets: Report

Airbus has devised a derivatives exchange for trading futures and options that travellers could use to hedge themselves from volatile ticket prices.

According to a report by Market Watch, these futures and options contracts will be offered by Skytra, a subsidiary of Airbus.

These derivatives would be based on new indexes that would track the changes in ticket prices for air travel across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the US.

Airbus aimed to get the required regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority, which is the UK’s securities and exchange regulator, by mid-2020. It aimed to secure approvals for its platform by the end of the year.

The report noted that airlines hedge against fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, foreign exchange rates and fuel expenses by using derivatives. However, there was no method to hedge against the volatility that arose from ticket sales, which depend on prices that are subject to political issues, economic uncertainty, and the weather.

The controversy surrounding Boeing 737 Max airplanes, Britain's imminent departure from the EU, and the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano were certain events that brought about volatility to these ticket prices.