Airbus picks India chief to head Asia-Pacific operations

European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus has elevated current President & Managing Director of Airbus India, Anand Stanley, as President of Airbus Asia-Pacific effective from July 1.

He will succeed Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving Airbus.

As per Airbus, Stanley will have responsibility for commercial aircraft sales and customer affairs, group-wide government affairs, industrial and joint venture partnerships, as well as the local operations at Airbus sites across the region.

Stanley who has an MBA from the University of Virginia-Darden in the US, graduated with a Bachelors of Engineering from Andhra University and got a postgraduate degree from IMI-Delhi.

Stanley joined Airbus in 2018 in his present role where he was 'overseeing business development and advanced the company’s position with key stakeholders, including customers, government agencies and industry partners', as per a company release.

Prior to joining Airbus, Anand Stanley held senior positions in the civil aerospace, defence and helicopter markets, as well as in strategic management and M&A planning, having worked with the Linde Group, UTC, Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky.

As per the release, Anand Stanley reports to Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, and will work closely with the Heads of Region for the Airbus Helicopters and Defence and Space divisions who are co-located at the company’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Scherer on Stanley's appointment said, “Anand has brought a wealth of experience to Airbus and managed the company’s operations in India with very positive results,” said Christian Scherer.

He added, “His proven track record makes him the right choice to lead Airbus in the key Asia-Pacific market. We know that we can count on Anand to focus on supporting our customers in these most challenging times, while developing further our position as the leading partner for the aerospace sector in the region.”