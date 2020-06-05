App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airbus picks India chief to head Asia-Pacific operations

Stanley who has an MBA from the University of Virginia-Darden in the US, graduated with a Bachelors of Engineering from Andhra University and got a postgraduate degree from IMI-Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anand Stanley (Image courtesy: Airbus)
Anand Stanley (Image courtesy: Airbus)

European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus has elevated current President & Managing Director of Airbus India, Anand Stanley, as President of Airbus Asia-Pacific effective from July 1.

He will succeed Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving Airbus.

As per Airbus, Stanley will have responsibility for commercial aircraft sales and customer affairs, group-wide government affairs, industrial and joint venture partnerships, as well as the local operations at Airbus sites across the region.

Close

Stanley who has an MBA from the University of Virginia-Darden in the US, graduated with a Bachelors of Engineering from Andhra University and got a postgraduate degree from IMI-Delhi.

related news

Stanley joined Airbus in 2018 in his present role where he was 'overseeing business development and advanced the company’s position with key stakeholders, including customers, government agencies and industry partners', as per a company release.

Prior to joining Airbus, Anand Stanley held senior positions in the civil aerospace, defence and helicopter markets, as well as in strategic management and M&A planning, having worked with the Linde Group, UTC, Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky.

As per the release, Anand Stanley reports to Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, and will work closely with the Heads of Region for the Airbus Helicopters and Defence and Space divisions who are co-located at the company’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Scherer on Stanley's appointment said, “Anand has brought a wealth of experience to Airbus and managed the company’s operations in India with very positive results,” said Christian Scherer.

He added, “His proven track record makes him the right choice to lead Airbus in the key Asia-Pacific market. We know that we can count on Anand to focus on supporting our customers in these most challenging times, while developing further our position as the leading partner for the aerospace sector in the region.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Airbus #Business #Companies #India #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.